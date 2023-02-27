 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi India shares clock biggest intraday gain in 7 months on robust bottomline

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Elara Capital gave a Buy call for the stock as it sees an upside potential of 26%

Shares of Sanofi India rose 5.5 percent on February 27, extending gains to the second session on strong quarterly earnings.

At 01.17pm, shares of the pharma company traded at Rs 5,32.40 on the National Stock Exchange, up 4.84 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 5,869.90.

One lakh shares changed hands on the exchanges today, significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average volume of 17,000 shares.

The drugmaker's net profit increased 45 percent on-year as a strong operating performance offset the 2.3 percent decline in revenue. Its EBITDA margin jumped 635 basis points to 24.84 percent on the back of a fall in input costs. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.