HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi India net profit rises 2.49% to Rs 119 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
Drug firm Sanofi India reported a 2.49 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 119.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 743.8 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 667.5 crore for the same period a year ago.

Sanofi India shares closed at Rs 5,784.95 on BSE on October 31, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sanofi India #Sensex

