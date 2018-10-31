Sanofi India net profit rises 2.49% to Rs 119 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

Drug firm Sanofi India reported a 2.49 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 119.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 116.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to BSE.

The company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 743.8 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 667.5 crore for the same period a year ago.

Sanofi India shares closed at Rs 5,784.95 on BSE on October 31, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.