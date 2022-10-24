Samvat 2079 Roundtable: The era of unidirectional bets is over, says Enam Holdings' Manish Chokhani

Autos, financials, FMCG or infrastructure – which sector is Manish Chokhani, Director, Enam Holdings, betting on in Samvat 2079? None. “The era of unidirectional bets is over,” said the market veteran at Moneycontrol’s Muhurat Roundtable.

“There is no 30-year bull market in bonds or 30-year price-to-earnings expansion. Similarly, no one sector is going to outperform because in a slow growth world, some sector will always gain at some other sector’s expense,” he explained.

To prove his point, Chokhani cited the rally in Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics and ITC this year. Coal India has gained 54 percent, HAL is up 95 percent and ITC has advanced 57 percent in 2022 so far.

“These were among the most hated stocks. PSUs (public sector undertakings) like HAL and BEL, and anti-ESG companies like ITC and Coal India were not loved by investors. But these are the stocks that have given major returns,” he said.

“Even if you look at the automobile pack, one has lost money in Tata Motors this year but has almost doubled the wealth in TVS Motor. That’s a surprise. So I don't think there is a sectoral bet to be made,” Chokhani added.

In the last one year, the Tata group company has declined 17 percent while TVS Motor Company is up 90.5 percent.

Investors need to think like business owners. “There are businesses I like, businesses I understand, and if I like the price, I buy them,” he explained.

The D-Street veteran has largely been bullish on financials but “having said that, one has lost money in the much-loved Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank stocks in last year. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India have made money for investors.”

Should investors bet on asset management companies?

Assets under management in the Indian mutual fund industry have grown from Rs 7.20 lakh crore as on September 30, 2012 to Rs 38.42 lakh crore as on September 30, 2022. That is a five-fold increase in a span of 10 years.

According to Chokhani, this is a sector worth betting on. “It's a listed space. It's the biggest consumption item in India. More than toothpaste, people will be eventually putting money into mutual funds,” he said.

HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, NAM India are some of the listed AMCs in India.

“People hate them because they think the industry will fragment and become passive. Products will move towards ETFs or exchange-traded funds. But I don't think that's going to happen. If India is headed to $10 trillion GDP, our asset management companies cannot remain so small,” Chokhani said.

Investors just need to wait for the right price to invest, he advised.​