Samvat 2079 Roundtable: Economic reforms don’t matter so much for stock markets: Samir Arora

Economy and the stock market are not that closely connected and, therefore, economic reforms do not mean that much to the stock markets, said Samir Arora.

The founder and fund manager at Helios Capital was speaking at Samvat 2079 Roundtable, organised by Moneycontrol and hosted by N Mahalakshmi. The panel was discussing the effect of India's low GDP per capita on the consumption story, and related stocks. Arora extended that to elaborate on how low GDP per capita has little effect on stock-market performance, taking examples from across the world.

India’s per capita GDP fell to Rs 91,481 in FY22, which was below the pre-Covid level. But the country’s stock markets saw all-time highs during this period and have remained elevated when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“There is really not so much of connection between economy and market,” he said and cited the best performing economies of the past 25 years to illustrate the point. These countries have posted healthy economic indicators but their stock market performance has been below par.

“The best economy in terms of growth, in terms of per capita improvement, was China and the market was up 1 percent per annum,” he said. Arora also cited South Korea (Republic of Korea) and Taiwan where GDP per capita was healthy, but the stock market performance was much lower than that of India’s stock market. South Korea’s GDP per capita was approximately $34,983 in December 2021 and Taiwan’s was approximately $33,011, while India’s GDP per capita was around $2,500.

“I also don't believe even reforms matter so much, because many of the reforms actually help the economy, but don't help the market,” he added.

Arora then cited an example to illustrate this point: "Say, the Indian government allowed FDI into any sector. Then more companies would come into the sector, with easy approvals, but that would mean more competition to the local, listed companies. Therefore, while this policy would expand the sector, create more jobs and be good for the economy overall, would be bad for the listed companies who were otherwise protected from competition."