SAMVAT 2077: New investors should assess their risk appetite & return expectations

Samvat 2077 is here and it usually brings with it the frenzy for investing amongst all kinds of Investors. But is this year going to be any different? 2020 might be coming to an end but the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not, and it seems to have tightened its grip with soaring global daily infections and mobility-restrictions coming back especially in Europe.

With most of the uncertainty and volatility linked to US Elections behind us, the focus shifts back to the race for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In India, normalisation of supply-chains, pent-up demand, and the arrival of the festive season has led to an encouraging rebound in economic activity. Manufacturing PMI at 58.9 surged to a decade-high in October as demand bounced back strongly.

A few macro indicators also reported YoY growth like GST collections, auto-volumes, power & fuel consumption, and rail-freight.

While the government has announced production linked incentives and a series of liquidity stimulus on top of RBI’s measures, direct budgetary spends have been modest given a weak fiscal position.

With a strong earnings season and markets now at new highs, some existing/potential investors might be feeling left out and would look at Samvat 2077 as an opportunity to change that.

New investors should assess their risk appetite, return expectations, and investment horizon to meet the cash flow requirements for achieving their goals. An asset allocation model can then be chalked out based on the above-mentioned factors.

Even seasoned investors tend to get stuck with a static single approach at times. Overcoming personal and behavioural biases is very important and this is where an expert comes into the picture.

With the fast-changing macro environment, an investor needs to adapt to changes, however, they must be prudent by focusing on asset allocation and portfolio construction while avoiding the noise.

The act of periodically rebalancing the portfolio based on tactical asset allocation could prove to be the most effective and efficient way ahead.