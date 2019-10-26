Samvat 2076: Muhurat trading on Diwali 2019 to start at 6:15 pm on October 27

On account of the Laxmi Pujan that takes place in the festival of Diwali, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be open for one hour of trading on October 27.

The session will begin with a pre-opening session between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. This will be followed by the opening bell ceremony that will begin at 6.15 pm, followed by trading that will continue for an hour up to 7.15 pm.

This special session, which lasts for 60 minutes, is popularly known as Muhurat trading. It coincides with the beginning of the Hindu calendar year (Vikram Samvat 2076). This day is considered auspicious, and it is expected for trades that are conducted in this time period to bring in prosperity, good fortune and wealth.

All trades executed in this Diwali Mahurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations, NSE said.