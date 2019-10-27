Samvat 2076: Cherry-pick companies in home improvement, consumer & financial space

Rajesh Cheruvu

Samvat 2076 marks an auspicious occasion for dipping into investment vehicles with the hope of wealth multiplication in the holy year to ensue.

Rigorous investment research is done in the past few months (at least) should now culminate in the decision to actually deploy towards the zeroed-in on investments.

Admittedly, navigating these past few months have not been easy, to say the leas, particularly for the retail investor. Globally and domestically, there has been a slew of events that have shifted the tide of investment decisions back and forth as fickly as a fig.

Should one flexibly and (re)actively go with the flow or adhere to investment discipline, which at times could lead to a lag in short term returns, though arguably always wins out in the long run.

Oil market disruptions in Venezuela and attacks on Aramco, gold surging to multi-year highs, the Fed profusely easing rate cuts amidst China-US tariff wars, inverting global yield curves portending doom, China fearlessly de-valuing its CNY, Brexit or Brexit-not, domestic measures to revitalize the Indian economy being dampened by fresh bouts of NPAs and various institutions ranging from the RBI to the IMF cutting GDP growth estimates and the newest kid on the block – corporate tax cuts have all marred an investor from ascertaining the true intrinsic value of an investment.

As an investment plan, one should, by now, have set up the strategic asset allocation keeping in mind the cash requirements during the New Year and times to come.

Gold would most certainly play a prominent part in the asset class exposures given the uncertain global environment sparking liquidity flows into the safe-haven yellow metal.

Within fixed income funds, the shorter end of the curve with a bias towards corporate bond-focused funds should be emphasized. Within equities, a tilt towards mid-caps can be justified on the basis of cheap valuations vs. larger peers.

The core equity allocation of the portfolio would need to have a marriage of bottom and top-up stock picking. We have a rich ammunition of convincing stock ideas majorly spanning across the financials space, particularly attractive pockets such as insurance and sub-sectors that facilitate the theme of financialization and capitalizing on market volatility like the exchanges.

Within the home improvement space, there are certain moat companies waiting to be cherry-picked into an investor’s equity portfolio.

Certain names within the consumer space geared towards operating leverage, remain ever-green and warrant a deserved place in the portfolio. After all, the corporate tax cut is certainly likely to provide a fillip to these companies in a variety of possible ways: pass down the tax benefit to consumers in a bid to resuscitate demand, revive stalled capex or pay down debt and lastly create employment.

The relentless repo rate cuts by the RBI will translate to cheaper sourcing costs for NBFCs, which will then trickle down to cheaper sources of funding for consumption and translate to a pick-up in activity. An opportune time to light these diyas, indeed.

(The author is Chief Investment Officer at Validus Wealth)