Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samvat 2075: 6 stocks that rose more than 50% for 3 consecutive years

We take a look at stocks that have risen at least 50 percent for each of the past three calendar (Samvat) years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol has synthesised the database to collate information of stocks, with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore, that has increased more than 50% in each of the last three Samvat (the period from one Diwali to next). So without further ado, let's find out which stocks are booming this Diwali.
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. | With the tagline “Offer Jewellery at an Affordable Price”, the company has been making its mark in the Gems and Jewellery sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is now making its way to the Indian market. Atlas offers a wide range of fashionable jewellery ranging from modern to traditional. Market capitalisation: Rs 1,518.88 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 132.51 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 65.84 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 77.94 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 153.90.
Bharat Rasayan Ltd. | Falling under the ambit of Bharat Group, the company manufactures Technical Grade Pesticides. Over the last few years, BRL has emerged as one of the Numero Uno's in the agrochemicals industry. Market capitalisation: Rs 2403.66 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 74.84 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 57.65 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 121.45 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 5485.10. (Image: Reuters)
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd. | The company is primarily engaged in the businesses of real estate development, construction advisory and other related services, providing management and maintenance services, trade in all kinds of sculptures, the charter business of aircraft, paintings and art graphics etc. Market capitalisation: Rs 2983.47 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 391.18 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 175.74 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 126.40 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 317.30. (Image: Reuters)
National Peroxide Ltd. | Established in 1954, the company manufactures Hydrogen Peroxide, Compressed Hydrogen Gas and Per Acetic Acid. Market capitalisation: Rs 2825.60 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 113.67 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 106.03 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 74.09 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 4998.10. (Image: Reuters)
Universal Cables Ltd. | The company started off as a manufacturer of Paper Insulated Cables. Today, it is one of the leaders in the Indian Cable Industry, offering a wide variety of products ranging from XLPE Power Cables to speciality Rubber Cables. Apart from being a Cable manufacturer, UCL also executes Turnkey Contracts for various Utilities/Projects. Market capitalisation: Rs 1072.09 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 92.04 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 89.44 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 61.70 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 330.70. (Image: Reuters)
VIP Industries Ltd. | The Indian luggage maker is the world's second largest and Asia’s largest luggage manufacturer. Founded in 1971, the company owns more than 8,000 retail outlets across India and a network of retailers in 50 countries. Market capitalisation: Rs 6351.51 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 70.96 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 81.77 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 52.77 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 439.25. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #markets #Samvat 2075 #Slideshow #stocks

