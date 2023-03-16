Samvardhana Motherson crashes 9% after large block deals

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International crashed nine percent on March 16 after large block deals took place on the bourses.

Around 23.2 crore shares or 3.7 percent equity, changed hands in multiple block deals.

The buyer and seller could not be immediately ascertained by Moneycontrol. At 9:17 am, shares of the company were trading 8.7 percent lower at Rs 70.13 on the BSE.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems was expected to sell a 3.4 percent stake in the company by way of a block deal. The floor price of the deal was to be Rs 69.9 per share, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 15, citing sources. This will mark a discount of about nine percent as against the previous close of Rs 76.80. The overall deal size will be $195 billion.

Moneycontrol News