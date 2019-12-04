App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAMHI Hotels receives SEBI approval for Rs 1,800-2,000 crore IPO

Going by the draft papers, SAMHI Hotels' IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

SAMHI Hotels has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,800-2,000 crore through its initial public offering.

The company, which had filed IPO papers with the regulator in September, obtained "observations" from the markets watchdog on November 29, according to information available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issue like initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

Close

Going by the draft papers, SAMHI Hotels' IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares.

related news

According to market sources, the total issue size will be between Rs 1,800 -2,000 crore.

Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of certain indebtedness by the company and its subsidiaries. Besides, the money will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, DSP Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs will manage the offer.

As on June 30, 2019, the current portfolio of SAMHI consists of 27 operating hotels across 12 cities.

For operating its hotels, the company has a long-standing relationship with three leading hotel operators --Marriott, IHG and Hyatt, as per the company overview in draft papers.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SAMHI Hotels

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.