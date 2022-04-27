English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sameer Arora has a 'buy' tag on LIC IPO. What's his reasoning?

    LIC IPO: The government expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 percent stake.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    File image of Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager at Helios Capital

    File image of Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager at Helios Capital

    The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has finally come at a price where it looks like the government wants to do a deal, said Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital, in an interview with CNBC TV-18.

    Samir Arora said the LIC IPO looks quite cheap at its current valuation. "The only issue is low float," he said. The LIC valuation is now at close to Rs 6 lakh crore, from Rs 17 lakh crore estimated earlier.

    "We might apply for the LIC IPO. We have not tried for applying as an anchor investor due to the lock-in period and other complexities involved," Arora said.

    LIC IPO Press Meet Live: India's biggest IPO kicks off, Meet The Chairman

    The much-awaited IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 4 and the issue is likely to close on May 9. The anchor book for the offer is expected to open on May 2.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a bid to encourage the policyholders to invest in the LIC IPO, the government has reserved 10 percent of the issue for the policyholders

    The price band for LIC IPO has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders. For retail and employees, the discount will be Rs 45.

    The government expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 percent stake.

    Around 50 percent of the IPO issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Out of the QIB’s portion, 60 percent has been earmarked for anchor investors on a discretionary basis. One-third of the anchor investor portion will be set aside for domestic mutual funds.

    About 15 percent will be allocated to non-institutional investors (NII). Around 35 percent will be available for retail investors to participate.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Helios Capital #LIC IPO #LIC IPO News #LIC IPO update #Sameer Arora
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.