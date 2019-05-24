App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salzer up 15%, SPIC 10% on strong Q4 earnings

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation also reported a whopping 143 percent jump in profit at Rs 16.5 crore and 15.2 percent growth in revenue at Rs 456 crore for quarter ended March 2019 YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Salzer Electronics and Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) shares gained 15 percent and 10 percent intraday, respectively, on May 24 as profit growth in Q4 were robust despite margin contraction.

Salzer Electronics' March quarter profit grew by 72.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.4 crore and revenue increased 22.3 percent to Rs 155 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.8 percent to Rs 16.9 crore, but margin contracted 200 bps compared to the year-ago quarter.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation also reported a whopping 143 percent jump in profit at Rs 16.5 crore and 15.2 percent growth in revenue at Rs 456 crore for quarter ended March 2019 YoY.

However, at operating level, EBITDA fell 11.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 55.3 crore and margin declined 170 bps in Q4.

Salzer Electronics was quoting at Rs 131.50, up Rs 13.90, or 11.82 percent and Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation was up 7.66 percent at Rs 25.30 on the BSE, at 13:37 hours IST.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Salzer Electronics #Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.