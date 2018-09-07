App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sakuma Exports gains nearly 5% as board to consider stock split on Sept 14

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2018 to consider and approve the split off shares from the face value of Rs 10 to a lower face value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Sakuma Exports gained nearly 5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company board is going to consider sub division of its equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2018 to consider and approve the split off shares from the face value of Rs 10 to a lower face value.

It also consider fund raising through QIP / QIB / FPI.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 282 and 52-week low Rs 124.95 on 08 November, 2017 and 14 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.05 percent below its 52-week high and 73.67 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:23 hrs Sakuma Exports was quoting at Rs 218.95, up Rs 9.70, or 4.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:30 am

