SAIL shares crack 6% after reports suggest govt likely to offload 5% stake via OFS

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) cracked nearly 6 percent in intraday trade on February 10 after reported emerged that the government is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS), which could fetch about Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government holds a 75 percent stake in SAIL. It had last sold a 5 percent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

As per a PTI report, officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and steel ministry are planning roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong for SAIL stake sale. However, the Hong Kong roadshow might be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government may look at completing the transaction in the current fiscal as it strives to achieve the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target set in the revised estimates.

Read more: Govt to offload 5% stake in SAIL via offer for sale, may rake in Rs 1,000 crore

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the company has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes (MT) of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron ore can fetch a price of USD 40-45 a tonne to USD 62 a tonne.

Shares of SAIL traded 5.86 percent down at Rs 45.80 on BSE around 13:50 hours IST.