App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAIL shares crack 6% after reports suggest govt likely to offload 5% stake via OFS

The government holds a 75 percent stake in SAIL. It had last sold a 5 percent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) cracked nearly 6 percent in intraday trade on February 10 after reported emerged that the government is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS), which could fetch about Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government holds a 75 percent stake in SAIL. It had last sold a 5 percent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

As per a PTI report, officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and steel ministry are planning roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong for SAIL stake sale. However, the Hong Kong roadshow might be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Close

The government may look at completing the transaction in the current fiscal as it strives to achieve the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target set in the revised estimates.

related news

Read more: Govt to offload 5% stake in SAIL via offer for sale, may rake in Rs 1,000 crore

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the company has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes (MT) of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron ore can fetch a price of USD 40-45 a tonne to USD 62 a tonne.

Shares of SAIL traded 5.86 percent down at Rs 45.80 on BSE around 13:50 hours IST.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #SAIL #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.