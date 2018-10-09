SAIL rises after CARE Ratings revises long term bonds outlook to stable

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) rose about 2 percent after CARE Ratings revised the outlook on the company's long term bonds to stable from negative.

Stock hit an intraday high of Rs 65.85 on BSE. The rating agency retained the AA- rating on SAIL's long term bond programmes.

CARE Ratings also revised the outlook to stable from negative on the company's proposed long term public deposit programme.

At 09.25 am Steel Authority of India was quoting at Rs 65.75 on BSE, up 1.94 percent from the previous close.