 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SageOne's Small Cap Portfolio ranked best portfolio management service fund by PMS AIF World

Moneycontrol News
Nov 15, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Small Cap Opportunities ranked as the second best fund while Equirus Long Horizon Fund strategy finished at the third spot

Representative Image

SageOne Investment Small Cap Portfolio that manages money for over 660 clients emerged as the best performer on a list of top 30 portfolio management service funds published by PMS AIF World, with an alpha generation of 23 percent since inception.

Alpha is a measure of outperformance of a fund against its benchmark.

Smallcap and midcap funds mostly dominated the list.

With 18 percent alpha, Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Small Cap Opportunities ranked as the second best fund while Equirus Long Horizon Fund strategy finished at the third spot with an alpha of 17 percent since inception.

After doing quality, risk and consistency analyses of over 200 PMS strategies, PMS AIIF World ranked the best performing funds based on information ratio (IR).

PMS is an investment tool for the rich. The minimum investment amount is Rs 50 lakh and fund managers are allowed to take relatively risky bets.