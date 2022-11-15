SageOne's Small Cap Portfolio ranked best portfolio management service fund by PMS AIF World

Representative Image

SageOne Investment Small Cap Portfolio that manages money for over 660 clients emerged as the best performer on a list of top 30 portfolio management service funds published by PMS AIF World, with an alpha generation of 23 percent since inception.

Alpha is a measure of outperformance of a fund against its benchmark.

Smallcap and midcap funds mostly dominated the list.

With 18 percent alpha, Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Small Cap Opportunities ranked as the second best fund while Equirus Long Horizon Fund strategy finished at the third spot with an alpha of 17 percent since inception.

After doing quality, risk and consistency analyses of over 200 PMS strategies, PMS AIIF World ranked the best performing funds based on information ratio (IR).

PMS is an investment tool for the rich. The minimum investment amount is Rs 50 lakh and fund managers are allowed to take relatively risky bets.

According to PMS AIF World, IR is a measure that shows the consistency of the portfolio manager in generating superior performance, adjusted for risk vis-a-vis the benchmark index. The ratio throws light on the fund manager’s ability to generate sustainable excess returns or abnormally high returns over a period of time. When comparing funds, the fund with the higher IR indicates better risk-adjusted returns

The formula for the IR is,

IR = (Portfolio Rate of Returns - Benchmark Rate of Returns)/ Tracking Error

where, tracking error is the standard deviation of such an investment portfolio's excess returns with respect to the benchmark.

Essentially, the IR tells an investor how much excess return is generated from the amount of excess risk taken relative to the benchmark. A high IR implies a more consistent and better performing fund.

The ranking excludes those strategies that were launched after October 2021, have an asset under management (AUM) of less than Rs 150 crore, and IR since inception of less than 0.55.

According to this exercise, among other top PMS strategies are Carnelian Capital Shift Strategy, Aequitas Investment India Opportunities Product, Ambit Capital Emerging Giants, Unifi Capital Blended – Rangoli Fund, SageOne Investment Core Portfolio, Green Portfolio Special, and Electrum Portfolio Managers Laureate Portfolio.

