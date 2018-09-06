App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cements rises 3% post company reports 24% jump in August cement sales nos

The company's consolidated August sales are up by 24 percent at 2,47,051 MT versus 1,99,179 MT in August 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Sagar Cements rose 3.4 percent intraday Thursday as company reported robust sales numbers for the month ended August 2018.

Production for the month August 2018 rose 27.2 percent at 2,43,963 MT against 1,91,708 MT.

Production for the month August 2018 rose 27.2 percent at 2,43,963 MT against 1,91,708 MT.

Annual general meeting of the company to be held on September 27, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,161.40 and 52-week low Rs 711 on 04 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.07 percent below its 52-week high and 4.42 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:24 hrs Sagar Cements was quoting at Rs 742.45, up Rs 12.50, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 01:44 pm

