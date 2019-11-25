App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Safari Industries share price climbs 5% after Ashish Kacholia picks stake

Kacholia bought 2.18 lakh shares, representing 0.97 percent of the paid-up equity, at Rs 550 per share.

The share price of Safari Industries gained 5 percent intraday on November 25 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought a stake in the company.

On November 22, Kacholia picked up nearly a percent stake in the luggage and luggage-accessories’ manufacturer.

He bought 2.18 lakh shares, representing 0.97 percent of the paid-up equity, at Rs 550 per share, as per bulk deal data available on the BSE.

Saif India VI FII Holdings also purchased 5,78,992 equity shares (2.59 percent) of the company at Rs 540 per share, but Tano India Private Equity Fund II sold 1,070,000 (4.78 percent) shares at Rs 544.07 per share.

The stock was quoting at Rs 563.50, up Rs 18.85, or 3.46 percent, on the BSE at 1457 hours.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Safari Industries

