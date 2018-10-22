App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadhana Nitrochem hits upper circuit on robust Q2 numbers, board approves stock split

Its revenue increased 436 percent at Rs 84.13 crore against Rs 15.68 crore.

Shares of Sadhana Nitrochem has locked at 2 percent upper circuit on Monday after company has posted robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 36,575 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 29 crore against Rs 83 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue increased 436 percent at Rs 84.13 crore against Rs 15.68 crore.

The board of directors of the company has, subject to approval of members and other authority if any, approved the split of every existing 1 equity share of Rs 101 each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of Rs 51 each fully paid up.

At 12:06 hrs Sadhana Nitrochem was quoting at Rs 1,147.60, up Rs 22.50 on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 12:20 pm

