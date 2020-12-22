MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sadbhav Engineering shares jump 11% after it is declared the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Sadbhav Engineering is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigation projects, roads, bridges, etc.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sadbhav Engineering jumped about 11 percent in morning trade on BSE on December 22 after it said it was declared the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for a project.

The project is for the construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City dead-end including ramp for depot entry near Dream City and 10 Stations for Surat Metro Rail Project," the company said.

Following the announcement, the stock surged buy cooled off later and traded 4.12 percent higher at Rs 60.60 on BSE at 1115 hours.

Sadbhav Engineering is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigation projects, roads, bridges, etc.

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking pointed out that the company has been declared as the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for the Metro Rail projects which cost is around about Rs 780 crore and the award is expected to receive soon from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

Close

Related stories

As of 2QFY21, the company has an order book Is around Rs 9,397 crore which provides revenue visibility about 2.7 times of FY20 revenue, Maurya said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Sadbhav Engineering
first published: Dec 22, 2020 11:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.