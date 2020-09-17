172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sadbhav-engineering-shares-fall-5-after-promoter-pledges-nearly-32-lakh-shares-5851211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engineering shares fall 5% after promoter pledges nearly 32 lakh shares

As per a BSE filing on September 17, Ind-Ra affirmed 'IND A-/Stable' on the company's long-term loan and term loan facilities.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sadbhav Engineering fell almost 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on September 17, a day after the company said promoter entity Shashin V Patel created a pledge of 1.85 percent of total paid-up equity of the company.

In a BSE filing on September 16, the company said Patel created a pledge of 31,83,333 shares of the company on September 14.

Besides, the company said rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) affirmed ratings on the company's loan, working capital facilities and NCDs.

Close

As per a BSE filing on September 17, Ind-Ra affirmed 'IND A-/Stable' on the company's long-term loan and term loan facilities.

For the company's Rs 150 crore non-convertible debenture (NCDs), Ind-Ra has 'IND A-/Stable' rating.

Indra

Shares of the company traded 3.61 percent lower at Rs 56.15 on BSE at 13:05 hours.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sadbhav Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.