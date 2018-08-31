App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engineering rises 2%, bags projects worth Rs 2,900cr

The company has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for the road project/work for a negotiated contract value of Rs 1,620 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Sadbhav Engineering rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday as company bagged projects worth Rs 2,900 crore.

The company has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp (A Government of Maharashtra Undertaking) for the road project/work for a negotiated contract value of Rs 1,620 crore.

The project includes construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode in district Washim.

The construction period is 2.5 years, while maintenance period is 4 years.

Also, the company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in 3 road and irrigation projects worth Rs 1,350 crore.

At 12:26 hrs Sadbhav Engineering was quoting at Rs 281.60, up Rs 0.50, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

