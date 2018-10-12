App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engg, Jai Corp, Jyothy Labs, Navkar Corp, Tata Power top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From the BSE Group A stocks, Sadbhav Engineering zoomed 16.33 percent with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by more than 5.55 times. Jai Corp jumped 14.68 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.55 times

The Indian benchmark indices extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 rallying 243 points, trading at 10,478 while the Sensex zoomed over 737 points at 34,742.

On BSE, 2062 stocks advanced, 596 declined and 131 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Sadbhav Engineering zoomed 16.3 percent with the stock witnessing a spurt in volume by more than 5.6 times. Jai Corp jumped 14.7 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.6 times.

Jyothy Laboratories spiked 11.26 percent and saw an increase in volume by more than 9.4 times. Navkar Corporation added 14.4 percent while Tata Power gained 10.6 percent in the afternoon session. Tata Power witnessed spurt in volume by more than 11.4 times.

From the BSE group B stocks, Arshiya zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 36.6. Kothari Products also spiked 20 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 6.4 times. It also touched the upper circuit of Rs 114.7.

PG Electroplast added about 20 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 128.3 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 9.6 times. BPL gained 19.9 percent with the stock touching the upper circuit of Rs 38.9 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.7 times.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals added 19.9 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 252.2 and saw a spurt in volume by more than 4.3 times.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:07 pm

