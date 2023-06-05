Saba takes on world’s largest asset manager BlackRock for “gross governance failures”

Saba said that, in one of the funds, the level of board entrenchment was at a level it has never seen before. (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

Investment advisory Saba Capital Management has released scathing letters about two funds managed by the New York-headquartered BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, accusing it of gross corporate governance failures and of poor portfolio management.

The letters were addressed to fellow shareholders in the BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) and in the Blackrock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ). Both funds were trading at a discount to their net asset value (NAV) as on June 1, the date of Saba’s letter.

Drawing support

The advisory’s founder and chief investment officer Boaz Weinstein tweeted copies of the letters. Saba, which is the funds’ largest common shareholder, has asked fellow shareholders to support their four nominees to the funds’ board.

On ECAT, the letter said, “What is both sad and ironic is that the discount to NAV and your losses are, in our opinion, best explained by the gross corporate governance failures of BlackRock’s board despite this being a fund whose money was raised in the name of ESG and good governance.”

Accusing the fund’s board of taking “drastic steps to entrench itself,” Saba’s letter on ECAT said, “In an effort to stop shareholders from replacing members of the Board with new directors who can eliminate the discount to NAV, BlackRock has structured the Fund in a way that virtually eliminates the ability for shareholders to change the Fund’s leadership and to hold BlackRock accountable.”

The letter said that the fund’s board rejected “timely and compliant shareholder proposals” Saba submitted and that it refused to provide access to the names of shareholders to ensure that Saba could not reach any of the fellow shareholders by phone.

“In dozens of campaigns that Saba has run with managers large and small, we’ve never seen this level of entrenchment,” it added.

Weinstein has polled followers on whether ESG-conscious clients of BlackRock should hold them accountable across the $9 trillion in assets they manage.

So far, the poll has got 1,496 votes with 88.8 percent voting in favour of holding BlackRock accountable.

On the fund BIGZ, the advisory’s letter said, “Saba has invested in hundreds of close-ended funds over the past nine years and during that time we have seen a lot of good, bad, and ugly. But we struggle to find the right word to describe the disaster on the scale of what has occurred to us and to you as common shareholders of BIGZ”.

“Despite the large rebound in technology and growth stocks this year, your Fund’s share price is down a staggering -54% (including all distributions paid) since its inception in 2021. Unfortunately, had you simply invested in the Nasdaq 100, instead of being sold this BlackRock fund at IPO, you would be up 12% instead of down 54%,” it elaborated.

“But the percentage losses don’t quite capture the BIGZ debable. At IPO, the Fund had a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion and, as of the writing of this letter, it has dwindled to $1.7 billion!” it added.