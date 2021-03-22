English
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on tech boost; Tesla gains

Reuters
March 22, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla shares gained after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest set a three-year price target of $3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.2 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 32601.82.

The S&P 500 rose 3.4 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 3916.48, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13278.782 at the opening bell.

 
