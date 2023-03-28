 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P 500 ends up slightly; SVB deal lifts bank shares

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Monday as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets helped to boost bank shares, while a decline in technology-related stocks limited the day's gains.

The S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) rose 3.1%, while the KBW regional banking index (.KRX) ended up 0.6%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shares climbed 2.9% and Bank of America (BAC.N) added 5%. They were among stocks giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost on Monday.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA.O) shot up more than 50% after it said it would acquire the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, which failed earlier this month in the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.