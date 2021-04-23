MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 33804.52.

Reuters
April 23, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell weighed on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 33804.52.

The S&P 500 rose 3.8 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 4138.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.0 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13861.367 at the opening bell.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #International Markets #Wall Street #World News
first published: Apr 23, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.