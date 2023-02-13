RVNL stock down 3% as poor Dec quarter upsets investors

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) dropped about 3 percent on February 13 after poor results for the quarter ended December dampened investor sentiment.

At 10:36am, shares of the rail infrastructure provider were trading at Rs 70, down 2.2 percent, on the BSE.

The company’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,012.09 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,049.24 crore in the corresponding period last year, whereas net profit increased to Rs 406 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 381.42 crore last year.

Operating margin shrank to 5.48 percent in the December quarter from 6.32 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The recent Union Budget has also given a fillip to railway companies. The government in Union Budget 2023 has allocated the highest-ever capital outlay for railways at Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said the capex was nine times the outlay in 2013-14. The capex for railways is about 24 percent of the total capex of Rs 10 lakh crore.

In the past three months, the stock has gained over 35 percent in anticipation of higher allocation by the government in the Union Budget. While in the past three years, the stock has given investors a return of over 200 percent.