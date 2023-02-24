RVNL fails to hold on to early gains after Rs 196.7-crore order win

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares were in the red after surging 4 percent early in the session on February 24 on news of winning a Rs 197-crore order from Bhopal-based Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.

Brokers attributed the fall to profit booking as investors may have decided to cash in on some of their paper profits after a near doubling of the stock price over the last year.

At 9.55 am, shares of RVNL were trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 63.95 on the BSE.

RVNL won an order for the Bhopal region from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV line for bifurcation & interconnection, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News