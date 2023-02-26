 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia-Ukraine war will aid the rise of defence stocks

Dipti Sharma
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities, pointed out that defence stocks have surged in the last few months and outperformed the broader indices, fuelled by expectations of increased military spending by western nations to help Ukraine against Russia.

The government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, has banned imports of several items, including crucial parts used in defence equipment. (Representative Image)

Recent geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions along the border have prompted investors to look closer at defence companies. According to experts, substantial value is being unlocked in the sector and the growth potential of defence equipment manufacturers is considerable.

“We believe this conflict is unlikely to end quickly and defence sector stocks are likely to deliver good returns over the medium term,” Nigam said.

Amit Jeswani, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Stallion Asset, also believes there is potential in defence stocks.