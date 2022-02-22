English
    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Hong Kong stocks tumble more than 3%

    The Hang Seng Index sank 3.17 percent, or 765.00 points to 23,405.07.

    AFP
    February 22, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

    Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than three percent on Tuesday morning over fears about a possible Russia-Ukraine war and as tech firms were hit by fresh concerns of a crackdown by China.

    The Hang Seng Index sank 3.17 percent, or 765.00 points to 23,405.07.

    Equity markets across Asia have been sent tumbling after Vladimir Putin sent troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ramping up geopolitical tensions and fears of a conflict.

    The move came hours after the Kremlin appeared to pour cold water on a potential summit with Joe Biden and led to condemnation from world leaders and warnings Moscow would be hit with a series of sanctions.

    The news added to an already dour mood in Hong Kong, where tech firms were hit by concerns Beijing will resume its crackdown on the sector following a report that regulators had ordered a probe into state firms' links with Alibaba fintech arm Ant Group.

    China's biggest state-owned firms and banks were told to begin a new round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant and its subsidiaries, Bloomberg News said.

    Mainland authorities have since 2020 embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alibaba and other domestic tech giants.

    Market heavyweight Alibaba fell more than two percent Tuesday, while food delivery firm Meituan lost more than six percent and Tencent more than two percent.
