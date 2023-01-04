 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rural market stayed weak in December quarter; urban, premium categories maintained steady growth: Marico

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Overall, the sector witnessed some improvement in demand, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season, the FMCG firm said in its latest quarterly update.

Rural demand for the FMCG industry in the December quarter was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels, even as the urban and premium categories maintained a "steady pace of growth", Marico said.

Marico's domestic business showed a slight improvement over the preceding quarter to post a "mid-single-digit volume growth".

The company has witnessed some semblance of stability in key input prices and consumer pricing across key franchises, and expects its operating margins to improve both on a sequential and year-on-year basis.

"In view of the lower revenue growth, we expect a modest growth in operating profit," Marico said in its updates for the December quarter.

Talking about the domestic market, Marico said its brand Parachute Coconut Oil posted low single-digit volume growth after a visible recovery in December as consumer pricing stabilised, with copra prices firming up in the off-season.