    Rural India is in recovery mode, says Morgan Stanley. Which stocks stand to benefit?

    This is led by lower unemployment in rural areas, recovering two-wheeler sales, and increasing credit growth to the agri sector. Not just the cyclical outlook, but also the structural outlook for the rural economy is now constructive, the MS note says

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    Wider reopening, improving labour market conditions and enhancing terms of trade for the rural sector will aid this recovery, according to the firm.

    It is time for rural demand to make a comeback, believes global financial services firm Morgan Stanley. Wider reopening, improving labour market conditions and enhancing terms of trade for the rural sector will aid this recovery, according to the firm.

    In a report by Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir, the duo note, “Government spending slowing down from peak levels, dislocation of livelihoods due to pandemic disruption, and pick-up in non-food inflation led to a sluggish trend in rural demand.”

    However, data now suggests that overall economic activity has been normalising over the past three months after remaining sluggish in the trailing 12 months. “Our consolidated rural activity tracker shows a pickup in YoY terms over the last three to four months,” the research report added.

    The improvement has been led by a lower unemployment rate in rural areas, recovering two-wheeler sales, and increasing growth of credit to the agriculture sector.

    Morgan Stanley believes not only the cyclical outlook, but also the structural outlook for the rural economy, is constructive.

    “Policymakers are taking steps to diversify livelihoods, improve access to basic amenities and improve productivity across the agriculture sector. Progress has already been made in physical infrastructure, connectivity and digital infrastructure,” says the report.

    The firm has identified the following stocks as likely to gain from the pick-up in rural growth:

    - Bajaj Electricals: Equal-weight
    - Mahindra & Mahindra: Overweight
    - Maruti Suzuki: Overweight
    - Dabur: Equal-weight
    - AU Small Finance Bank: Overweight
    - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Overweight
    - Larsen & Toubro: Overweight

    - Ultratech Cement: Overweight

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 06:53 pm
