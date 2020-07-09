Rural boost lifts Escorts share price to new high

The share price of Escorts jumped over 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on July 9 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,125.50.

The stock has surged 79 percent, so far, in the calendar year 2020 to hit the record high against a 12 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

The stock is buoyed by the rural economy, which, as a sector, has largely remained unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm equipment and engineering major reported a 21.1 percent increase in tractor sales at 10,851 units in June. The company had sold 8,960 units in the same month last year.

"We have seen unprecedented demand this month. The industry is expected to grow significantly backed by pent-up demand of the lockdown period, better farmer sentiment due to good monsoon prediction reflected in better-than-normal Kharif sowing, better rural cash flows owing to record crop output and crop prices and reasonably good availability of retail finance," the company said.

The industry is witnessing widespread growth in almost all markets barring one or two, it added.

"Our inventory levels, both with the company and with channel have been lowest ever. After necessary permissions, we were able to run our factories in multiple shifts to achieve production at about 90 percent of the capacity," Escorts said.

Brokerages and experts believe that the tractor segment will see better sales in the coming months too.

Expectations of a good monsoon, government support for the rural sector, shorter lockdown period for tractor dealerships, consideration of tractors as essential services and minimum impact of COVID-19 on the rural markets remain positive for the tractor segment.

At around 1035 hours, the stock was trading 1.93 percent up at Rs 1,109.45 on BSE.

