Rupee weakens past the 76 per dollar mark on current account deficit concerns

The highest monthly trade deficit in about three decades is expected to widen the current account gap in this financial year in the third quarter itself, exceeding the full-year deficit in FY20.

Ravindra Sonavane
December 15, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

The Indian rupee weakened past 76 against the US dollar on Wednesday morning after the nation's trade deficit surged to the highest in about three decades and as investors exercised caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy review.

The home currency opened at 76.08 and slid to 76.10 per dollar. At 10am, the currency was trading at 76.09 - a level last seen on June 19, 2020, down 0.27% from its previous close of 75.87.

In the past one month, the rupee has declined in all the sessions except three and lost nearly 2.45% in the period.  So far this year, it has fallen 3.7%.

On Tuesday, the government released November trade deficit data, showing the gap at $22.90 billion against Bloomberg estimates of a deficit of $23.20 billion. That's the highest deficit, according to Bloomberg data, going back to 1994.

"(A higher deficit) is a cause for concern regarding the implications for the size of the current account deficit in the second half of FY2022. Additionally, the early data for December 2021 suggests that the trade deficit in this month will remain well above $20 billion. In this scenario, we expect the current account deficit to widen to $25-30 billion in the third quarter FY2022 itself, exceeding the full year deficit seen in FY2020", said Aditi Nayar, chief economist of Icra.

"The festive season holidays appear to have dampened the merchandise exports to a nine-month low in November 2021. While merchandise imports did ease to a three- month low, they remained elevated, bloating the trade deficit to a fresh high of $22.9 billion". Nayar added.

The rupee is already under pressure after continued selling by foreign investors in equities amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. Since November 22 till date, foreign institutional investors have sold over $4.37 billion in equities.

"RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India’s) large FX reserves will provide support against a sharp INR depreciation though the risks are rising. We pencil in USD-INR within 74-77 over CY2022. We estimate FY2023E CAD (current account deficit) at $58.5 bn (1.7% of GDP) which is likely bridged by capital flow of $81 bn (sizeable flow assumed due to bond index inclusion), implying BOP (balance of payments) $22 bn. However, at a higher crude price ($85/bbl+) and/or without bond index inclusion, we could see significant stress in the external balances, especially on the back of DM monetary policy reversals", Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note to investors.

The US Fed is expected to announce that it is wrapping up bond buying stimulus sooner than previously communicated, potentially setting up earlier interest rate hikes next year.

"The rupee is expected to depreciate on firm dollar, FII outflows and selloff in global markets. Further, investors will stay cautious ahead of the outcome of US Fed’s monetary policy and economic data from the US. US Fed is expected to signal faster wind-down of its bond buying programme, opening the doors for an early rate hike", ICICI Direct Research wrote in a note to investors.

ICICI Direct expects the rupee to trade in a range of 75.80-76.30 per dollar.
Tags: #Dollar vs rupee
first published: Dec 15, 2021 11:19 am

