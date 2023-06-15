Rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

inr_rupee_indian-rupee

The Indian rupee was trading marginally lower against the US dollar on June 15, tracking losses in Asian peers. At 9.10 am, the rupee, which opened at 82.17, currency was at 82.18, down 0.1 percent from its previous close.

The dollar took a bit of a tumble on June 14 after the Federal Reserve temporarily halted its unprecedented series of interest rate hikes, allowing more time for the impact to fully permeate the economy. The dollar, however, pared losses as the US central bank indicated a strong possibility of further rate hikes later this year.

The dollar index strengthened for the first time in three days, as hawkish comments from the Fed prompted traders to mull prospects of further rate hikes.

As per CME Fed Fund Tool, the market is pricing in 70 percent of a rate hike in July. A further jump in probability across the short to medium-term curve could open the door for a stronger dollar, analysts said.

Investors will be waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meet later in the day.

A reduction of 25 basis points (bps) in interest rates is already fully expected by the market. The remarks by ECB president Christine Lagarde and the release of economic projections will be closely monitored for insights into the direction of the monetary policy.

Asian currencies fell after the dollar strengthened. The Japanese yen fell 0.65 percent, South Korean won 0.44 percent, Thai Baht 0.34 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.32 percent and the Singapore dollar was down 0.23 percent. The Indonesian rupiah, too, declined 0.23 percent, Philippines peso 0.2 percent, China’s renminbi 0.17 percent and the Taiwan dollar was down 0.11 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against six major currencies, was trading at 103.29, up 0.33 percent from its previous close.

