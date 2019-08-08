Rupee vs USD and Pound: An outlook tinged with caution

Gaurav Garg

The rupee has been consolidating against the US dollar around the Rs 68.28 mark in recent times. All this happened in the backdrop of the first budget delivering a 3.3 percent of fiscal deficit against a forecast of 3.4 percent and 10-year bond yield which has been hovering around 6.70 percent, the lowest since October 2017.

The market has seemingly favoured the rupee. However, some correction was seen after the government announced abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The developments in J&K have turned the tide in favour of the Dollar as the rupee has been falling since the landmark announcement was made on August 5.

While global trade tensions have eased, there is still a risk alongside the current track of global demand.

Economic data has been mixed for both countries, a slower pace of GDP to the US, a still wide trade deficit, and slower - though still positive – PMI (Purchasing Manufacturing Index), support an outlook tinged with caution. The RBI has shown willingness to ease rates; henceforth we expect another cut in August, an encouraging facet for the outlook of the Indian economy.

India's WPI inflation was around 2.02 percent in July, compared to 2.45 percent in June which acted as good signs for the rupee. Manufacturing activity in India rose more than expected at 52.5 percent against the forecast of 52.2 percent. India's infrastructure output grew at 0.2 percent against the previous 4.3 percent. This brings us at a crossroad as some cues have boosted the growth of INR while others have haltered it massively.

The rupee against GBP is at a 2-year low around Rs 84.28 mark. Under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the government has toughened its stance on a no-deal Brexit, which according to them is "now a very real prospect".

According to data published by the Office of National Statistics UK, inflation was at a one-year low at 2.4 percent, falling short of expectations of 2.6 percent. The ONS attributed the disappointing result on a sizable fall in prices for clothing and video games, which offset rises in fuel and energy costs.

To sum up the current situation for the currency, we see that rupee has seen a choppy movement in the recent times and the current legal, political and economic scenarios, hints that USD will become stronger against the INR in the near future.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.)