Rupee trades marginally lower at 82.60 a dollar as most Asian currencies slide

The rupee opened marginally lower against the dollar on September 5, tracking losses in its Asian peers.

At 9.12am, the home currency was trading at 82.80 a dollar, down 0.05 percent from its previous close of 82.75.

The Dollar Index gained amid uncertainty in China and resilient demand due to the recent mixed-to-strong economic data from the US. As the return of the US markets after the Labor Day holiday kicks in, the markets will focus on the Fed speaker's speeches lined up for the week to draw an outlook on the rate-setting path.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. The South Korean won fell 0.47 percent, Thai Baht 0.43 percent, Philippine peso and China offshore declined 0.23 percent each, Singapore dollar and Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent each and Malaysian ringgit shed 0.11 percent.

The Dollar Index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.25, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 104.24.

With inputs from Bloomberg