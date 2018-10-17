Rupee trades marginally lower at 73.51 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 73.51 per dollar after it opened at two-week high in the early trade on Wednesday.

Weak US dollar against other currencies and strong opening in domestic market provided support to the Indian currency.

Yesterday the rupee gained 37 paise to close at 2-week high at 73.46 against Monday's close of 73.83 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.62 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 1.84% in the previous session, said ICICIDirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.