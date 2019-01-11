App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades marginally lower at 70.46 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.30 and 71, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 70.46 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 70.41.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the third successive session despite volatility in global crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. In the last couple of weeks crude has rallied over 20% which led to marginal weakness in the rupee but broad weakness in the dollar has capped sharp depreciation of the rupee, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will now be keeping an eye on inflation number and lower-than-expected number could restrict any major fall in the currency. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.30 and 71, it added.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:40 am

