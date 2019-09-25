Rupee trades marginally lower amid weakness in Asian currencies

Abhishek Goenka

The Democrats have launched an inquiry into the impeachment of President Trump over his alleged attempt to strike a quid pro quo deal with the Ukrainian government to undermine the chances of his biggest Democrat challenger Joe Biden. The House Judiciary Committee would take a call on whether to have a vote in the parliament. Impeachment requires a two-third majority in the senate which looks unlikely at this point.

Overall global risk sentiment has deteriorated overnight. Crude and equities are lower and safe havens gold and US treasuries have gained. US 10-year/2-year spread has narrowed again to just 2bps. Asian indices are trading with cuts of around 0.5 percent and Asian currencies are weaker against the US dollar.

Fall in crude prices could cause the Rupee to outperform as one key risk is out of the way. However, nationalized banks are likely to keep buying spot USD to shore up reserves and protect the value of Rupee in REER terms.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to hold with a stop loss of 70.80 on a closing basis or cover through risk reversal options strategy. Importers have been already advised to cover on dips.

The 3-month range for Dollar-Rupee is 69.50-73.10 whereas 6-month range is 69.00-73.10.

(The author is CEO at IFA Global Treasury Research Academy.)