Rupee trades marginally higher at 82.67 a dollar amid mixed trend in Asian currencies

The rupee opened marginally higher against the dollar, tracking mixed trend in Asian currencies on August 30.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.67 a dollar, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82,71. The domestic currency opened at 82.67 and touched a high and a low of 82.66 and 82.68 a dollar, respectively.

"Overall softness in the dollar will surely add to the list of why USDINR should move lower. Currently, dollar buying by oil companies and large importers is pressuring the rupee on an intraday basis but, overall, the bias remains strong, indicated by higher opening," said CR Forex in a note to investors.

"Well, marginal outflows related to Softbank selling a stake in Zomato could create some pressure, but the losses will be limited to 82.75-82.80 levels. A breakdown below 82.50 in the USDINR pair would overpower the bears over bulls, potentially leading to a drop near the 82.00 levels in the coming sessions," the CR Forex report said.

Asian currencies were trading mixed amid optimism that the US Fed may halt its policy tightening and expectations of additional stimulus measures in China. The US treasury yields slumped to the lowest levels in more than a week after bigger-than-expected declines in job creation. Data showed job openings dropping to their lowest level since March 2021 with now only 1.5 jobs available per unemployed person, the lowest since September 2021. The US consumer confidence fell to 106 against expectation of 116.

The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah were up 0.19 percent each, while Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar gained 0.08 percent each. The Japanese yen lost 0.23s percent, while the Thai Baht, Singapore dollar and China Offshore lost 0.19 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.604, up 0.07 percent from its previous close of 103.53.

With Bloomberg inputs