App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades marginally higher at 73.44 per dollar

Yesterday the rupee gained 37 paise to close at 2-week high at 73.46 against Monday's close of 73.83 per dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 73.44 per dollar after it opened at two-week high in the early trade on Wednesday.

Weak US dollar against other currencies and strong opening in domestic market provided support to the Indian currency.

Yesterday the rupee gained 37 paise to close at 2-week high at 73.46 against Monday's close of 73.83 per dollar.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.62 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 1.84% in the previous session, said ICICIDirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

 
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.