    Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollar

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar tracking gains in Asian currencies.

    At 9.30am, the home currency was trading at 81.94 a dollar, down 0.12 percent from its previous close of 82.04.

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stuck to his recent hawkish tone as investors assess the future rate policy path from the Fed. Powell in his remarks to lawmakers in Washington said the outlook for two further 25 basis point rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

    Asian currencies are trading higher. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.28 percent, Japanese yen was up 0.16 percent, Japanese yen rose 0.13 percent, Philippines peso gained 0.9 percent, South Korean won rose 0.07 percent. Among losers, Thai Baht fell 0.26 percent, Taiwan dollar declined 0.12 percent and Malaysian ringgit 0.1 percent.

    The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.023, up 0.05% from its previous close of 102.07.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    Moneycontrol News
