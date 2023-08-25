Rupee trades lower at 82.64 to a dollar ahead of Jackson Hole speech today

Traders are cautious as the dollar index surpassing the 104 mark could introduce an element of prudence for the rupee.

The rupee opened marginally weaker against the dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers on August 25, ahead of the Jackson Hole speech of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 82.64 a dollar, down 0.10 percent from its previous close of 82.58.

Traders are cautious as the dollar index surpassing the 104 mark could introduce an element of prudence for the rupee. "Despite this, factors such as FII and FDI flows, alongside the Reserve Bank of India's vigilant approach, are anticipated to act as constraints against significant depreciation. As a result, any potential upward movement towards 82.70-80 would present an opportune moment for exporters to engage in selling activities, particularly those who had not participated in previous corrective fluctuations. Overall, the broader trend of the USDINR pair for the next few days would be 82.10 to 82.90," said CR Forex in its note.

On August 24, the rupee strengthened to 82.37 following the RBI's dollar sales and advisory to bank dealers to steer clear of positions in NDF. Yet, persistent oil purchases of around $1.5 billion pushed the rupee to 82.60 before settling at 82.57. Traders anticipate a bullish stance for the dollar this morning, which is expected to persist until the Symposium rhetoric.

The dollar index gains as traders bet that Powell would confirm expectations of higher for longer rates in his Jackson Hole speech later on Friday.

Asian currencies markets were trading lower. The Thai baht fell 0.44 percent, South Korean won 0.37 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.32 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.22 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.15 percent, China offshore, Japanese yen and China renminbi declined 0.1 percent each. However, Philippines pes gained 0.24 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.19, up 0.20 percent from its previous close of 103.98.

With Reuters and Bloomberg inputs