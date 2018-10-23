App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 73.68 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 12 paise at 73.68 per  dollar. It opened lower by 14 paise against previous close 73.56.

On Monday, it closed lower by 24 paise versus Friday's close of 73.32 per dollar.

It came under pressure on sell off in domestic equities and on the back of rising crude oil prices.

Rupee after appreciating against the US dollar in the past few sessions came under pressure following importer dollar demand at lower levels and as FIIs continues to remove funds from Indian equities and debt segment. Outflows from the equity and debt segment for this month now stands at USD 4.5 billion, reported Motilal Oswal.

Last month, FIIs withdrew almost USD 3billion taking the total outflow figure to USD 7.5billion in the last couple of months.

On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released but volatility for the rupee could be determined by any comments from the US President on the trade war front. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80, it added.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.