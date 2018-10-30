App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 73.61 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 17 paise at 73.61 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 73.44.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 47.38% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.