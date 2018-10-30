Rupee trades lower at 73.61 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 17 paise at 73.61 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 73.44.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 47.38% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.