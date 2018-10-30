Rupee trades lower at 73.61 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee is trading lower by 17 paise at 73.61 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 73.44.
The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 47.38% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:00 am