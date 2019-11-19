App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 71.95 per dollar

On November 18, the rupee erased early morning gains to settle 6 paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 11 paise at 71.95 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading with marginal gains.

Local currency opened lower by 7 paise at 71.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close 71.84.

On November 18, the rupee erased early morning gains to settle 6 paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar on the back of continued forex outflows and gains in the dollar in global markets.

The Sensex was up 58.84 points or 0.15% at 40343.03, and the Nifty was up 13.30 points or 0.11% at 11897.80.

US oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in US inventories.

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:00 am

