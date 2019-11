Rupee trades lower at 71.95 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 11 paise at 71.95 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading with marginal gains.

Local currency opened lower by 7 paise at 71.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close 71.84.

On November 18, the rupee erased early morning gains to settle 6 paise lower at 71.84 against the dollar on the back of continued forex outflows and gains in the dollar in global markets.

The Sensex was up 58.84 points or 0.15% at 40343.03, and the Nifty was up 13.30 points or 0.11% at 11897.80.

US oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in US inventories.

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.