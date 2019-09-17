Rupee trades lower at 71.79 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 20 paise at 71.79 per dollar against previous close 71.59.

The local currency opened 23 paise lower at 71.82 per dollar.

On Monday the Indian rupee plunged by 68 paise to 71.59 against the US dollar amid concerns over soaring crude prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.69 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.80% in the previous session, said ICICI direct.